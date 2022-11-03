Autopsy Reveals Migos Rapper Takeoff Died From Gunshot Wounds to Head and Torso

In wake of rapper Takeoff‘s fatal shooting early Tuesday morning, a coroner’s report has revealed the Migos members’ exact cause of death.

On Wednesday, an autopsy revealed Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Ball, died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso, WSB-TV reported. The Houston County Coroner’s office also found bullets in his arm.

The rapper’s official cause of death has been ruled a homicide. According to the outlet, Takeoff was with his group member, and uncle, Quavo, attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Downtown Houston when a disagreement escalated outside.

Videos showed Quavo kneeling over his nephew after he was shot during a fight that police believe broke out after the party. Police don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the altercation.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said his department “will find who is responsible,” and is asking for help from the community in identifying the gunman, Fox News reported. Two other people were reported shot during the gunfire.

Over 40 people are believed to have witnessed the incident that occurred just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.

“Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

“We will solve this case. We will find the shooter.”

Finner also noted the belief that Takeoff wasn’t involved in any criminal activity leading up to the shooting.

“We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” Finner said.

Takeoff, 28, was the youngest member of the Migos alongside his uncle Quavo, 31, (Quavious Keyate Marshall,) and Offset, 30, (Kiari Cephus), Quavo’s cousin. It was reported that the group of family members grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Takeoff is credited with motivating Quavo to start rapping and form a rap group. The trio went on to become rap superstars who were nominated for two Grammy awards and topped the charts with hits like Bad and Boujee and Hannah Montana.

In wake of Takeoff’s death, Migos‘ record label Quality Control released a statement condemning the violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quality Control Music (@qualitycontrolmusic)

“Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated,” the statement said.

“Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”