Yes Queen! Ava DuVernay Becomes First Black Woman Featured on Ben & Jerry’s Pint Container

Filmmaker and Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay makes history by becoming the first Black woman featured on a Ben & Jerry’s carton packaging.

On Ben & Jerry’s website, the ice cream maker announced the new flavor entitled “Lights, Caramel, Action! directed by Ava DuVernay,” featuring an image of DuVernay on the latest ice cream pint-sized offering.

“In her directorial debut of an ice cream thriller, we present Ava DuVernay’s Lights, Caramel, Action! Guaranteed to be a hit in freezers nationwide, this flavor gives back through Ava’s ARRAY Alliance, advancing social justice through art. Arraynow.com”

The newest flavor is a vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls mixed with chocolate chip cookie dough. There are two versions: ice cream and almond milk-based Non-Dairy. You can purchase this latest offering in January 2023. “Directed” by the acclaimed filmmaker herself.

“Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days—making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter,” said DuVernay in a written statement. “Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from Lights! Caramel! Action! will help ARRAY Alliance further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor.”

The proceeds of Lights! Caramel! Action! will benefit the nonprofit DuVernay founded, ARRAY Alliance.

DuVernay’s mission with her nonprofit is to “amplify and elevate the work of artists of color and women directors, create inclusive film sets, provide grants, mentorship, and education for people from underrepresented communities who want to work in the film industry.” She started it in 2011.

The latest offering from Ben & Jerry’s has been added to the lineup of flavors sold by the franchise and is available to pick up in stores across the country as well as its franchised Scoop Shops. The purchase price for a pint is $6.49.