Award-Winning Grooming Brand Bevel Expands Distribution with Leading National Beauty Retailer

Walker and Company, the makers of the award-winning men’s grooming brand Bevel, is pleased to announce the brand’s entrance into national beauty retailer Ulta Beauty, in select stores and on ULTA.com beginning the 2022 holiday season.

Renowned for delivering premium hair, beard, skin, and body care for Black and brown men since its launch in 2013, Bevel is committed to developing innovative, solution-oriented products and tools. Led by founder and CEO Tristan Walker, Bevel revolutionized the standards of male self-care and continues to cement its position as the most trusted grooming solutions for him. On a mission to make products and tools accessible to all men with curly, textured hair, and melanin-rich skin, Bevel’s new relationship with Ulta Beauty ensures greater access to products that solve the unique health and grooming issues regularly faced by men of color.

“Almost ten years ago, I launched Bevel to deliver first-class solutions for the grooming needs of Black men,” said Tristan Walker, CEO and founder, Bevel. “Year after year, with every product from our groundbreaking and award-winning single-blade Safety Razor and razor bump reducing Shave System, to the entire Hair & Body product lines and limited-edition all-black Bevel x Marvel Safety Razor Gift Set, I’m tremendously proud of our work and am thrilled to partner with Ulta Beauty to bring Bevel to even more of our community.”

Bevel’s newest addition, the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Safety Razor Gift Set was inspired by the innovation in Marvel’s Studios’ highly anticipated film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Exclusively available at Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com, Black Panther and Bevel both value the importance of representation and diversity across industries. The movie inspired Bevel to create a modern, all-black version of its iconic single-blade safety razor. As a Black-founded and led brand, Bevel’s partnership with Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Select Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com will offer guests Bevel grooming products.