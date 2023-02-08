Award- Winning Social Impact Firm, Parkes Philanthropy, Unveils its Inaugural Impact Collective, The Giving Black Fund 

“Legacy isn’t just about honoring the past, it’s about being impactful in the present and creating a better future. This Black History Month, we wanted to create a philanthropic venture by and for our community” says Brandon Parkes, CEO/Founder of Parkes Philanthropy.

Philanthropy has long been embedded in the legacy of African Americans. But despite Black households giving 25% more of their income annually than white households, Black communities are often forgotten in conversations about donors and giving.

This Black History Month, award-winning social impact firm Parkes Philanthropy announces the launch of a new Giving Circle: The Giving Black Fund. This new impact investment collective of Black professionals will leverage their collective influence and venture philanthropy to amplify impact.

A giving circle is a form of philanthropy that brings together individuals with a shared interest to combine their contributions and collaborate to distribute the funds. Recognizing that the lives of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people are often excluded in conversations about Black History Month, The Giving Black Fund’s first round of grants will focus on LGBTQ BIPOC-led and/or serving organizations.

“We wanted to create a space for Black professionals to give back regularly and intentionally, while connecting with a like- minded community,” Parkes Philanthropy explains on their website, thegivingblackfund.com

The Giving Black Fund is actively seeking nominations for their first round of grants, slated to be distributed in March 2023. In addition to the quarterly grants, Parkes Philanthropy will also offer other support and connections to eligible organizations, in order to expand their impact. Nominate a nonprofit here.