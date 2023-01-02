Ayesha Curry Partners With Leading Food Tracking, Nutrition App To Kickstart New Year

MyFitnessPal, a comprehensive nutrition and fitness tracking app that helps members reach their unique health goals, is kicking-off 2023 with an invitation to join their free two-week Jumpstart Your Health Challenge.

This year, two-time New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, chef, television host and producer, Ayesha Curry, is collaborating on the challenge by lending her tips, tricks and recipes to help members build healthy habits and achieve their personal health goals, according to a press release. Along with insights from nutrition and fitness experts, and the best advice from the more than 200 million MyFitnessPal members, Curry shares how small, daily changes can translate to big, meaningful health transformations – whether your goal is to lose weight, gain weight, build muscle or simply change your eating habits.

“Over the years and as a busy mom of three, I’ve always looked to MyFitnessPal as a partner on my personal wellness journey to track not only my meals, but also my fitness and hydration goals. I’m so excited to partner with MyFitnessPal on the Jumpstart Your Health Challenge to share some of the tips and recipes that have really worked for me,” states Curry. “I’ve committed to the 14-day challenge with a goal of gaining more lean muscle and eating more plant-based protein. I hope everyone will take a beat in the new year to prioritize their own self-care – no matter what their goals are – and join me in this free challenge.”

From fitness to food, MyFitnessPal has collected the best tips and habits that have proven successful for many of its members and is sharing that knowledge with anyone who’s ready to kick-start their wellness journey in the new year. There are also meal-prep tips and recipes, including a few from Ayesha like her tropical post-workout smoothie, naked turkey and smashed avocado burger, or grilled chicken with mango corn salsa.

“The start of a new year marks an opportunity to reset and establish intentions for the next 12 months. Many people make resolutions about their health. Whether it’s about weight, nutrition or fitness, MyFitnessPal recognizes that everyone’s wellness goals are different and we have the tools to help navigate every journey,” explains Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. “The Jumpstart Your Health Challenge shares tips and advice over the course of two weeks – small adjustments that can add up to big change.”

Some of the program’s highlights include:

Discovering Ayesha Curry’s go-to pantry and fridge staples that she keeps on-hand to whip up easy, nutritious meals in a pinch.

Learning about 'habit-stacking' and how to build on established, healthy habits to exponentially increase your success.

Exercising mental preparedness for a physical workout to increase your chances of sticking to it.

Simply download the free MyFitnessPal app and sign-up for the Jumpstart Your Health Challenge today. People can join at any time and commit to making minor modifications to their daily routine for 14-days to kick-start the new year off with a step in the right direction on their wellness journey.

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download via App Store and Google Play.