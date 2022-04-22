Baby Fever Alert! Eve Shares Adorable Selfie with Infant Son Wilde Wolf

Eve Jihan Cooper, or Eve to her fans, shared an adorable selfie with her nearly 3-month old son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper.

The rapper and actress plays the mother of five as Brianna (a.k.a. “Professor Sex”) in ABC’s musical television series, Queens. Eve and her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, welcomed Wilde Wolf to their now family of seven February 1.

Baby Wilde Wolf is Eve’s first biological child. The American rapper is stepmother to Cooper’s four children: Lotus, 19; Jagger, 18; Cash, 15; and Mini, 13.

Eve had struggled with infertility for years. The 43-year-old “Got What You Need” rapper captioned the photo, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

Eve shares a new selfie with her adorable son Wilde Wolf. 💙 pic.twitter.com/3mdvFYnR0h — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 20, 2022

Eve has her hands full as a new mom, artist, and actress. But family has always been a priority.

In 2020, she left The Talk to focus on family. Nearly one year later, Eve broke the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The pregnant rapper shared a stylish picture with her hands on her belly.

The caption read, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Before she became a mom, Eve said she felt shameful and broken because she could not have a child. On an episode of The Talk, Eve said, “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged.”

“I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough.”

So many women are struggling like Eve was.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that one in five heterosexual women in the United States. can’t conceive after one year of trying. Within that group, one in four women “have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term.” Infertility for women happens when a condition affects the ovaries, fallopian, or uterus.

Ovulation and ovarian “age”

Ovulation kits help women track ovarian function and can be a good predictor of fertility. According to the CDC, “the most commonly used markers of ovarian function include follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) value on day 3 to 5 of the menstrual cycle, anti-müllerian hormone value (AMH), and antral follicle count (AFC) using a transvaginal ultrasound.”

“A woman with irregular periods is likely not ovulating,” reports the CDC. Disruption in ovarian function might be caused by:

– Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

– Diminished ovarian reserve (DOR)

– Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA)

– Improper function of the hypothalamus and pituitary glands.

– Premature ovarian insufficiencyexternal icon (POI).

– Menopause.external icon

Fallopian tube impediments

Infertility is also caused by fallopian tube obstruction. Medical professionals evaluate whether fallopian tubes are open, blocked, or swollen by hysterosalpingogram or chromopertubation. The processes involve the injection of dye into the uterus to the cervix or the cervix to the uterus. A radiologist observes the movement of the dye in the body.

Obstructions with fallopian tubes might stem from “a history of pelvic infection, ruptured appendix, gonorrhea, chlamydia, endometriosisexternal icon, or prior abdominal surgery,” according to the CDC’s website.