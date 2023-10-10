Bad Boy Heir Justin Combs Strikes Plea Deal In DUI Case

Yahoo News reports that Justin Combs, the first-born son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and heir to the Bad Boy throne, has avoided jail time for his DUI arrest after striking a plea deal.

Combs reportedly pled no contest to driving over the legal limit and had an additional charge dismissed; however, the 29-year-old social life entrepreneur and TV host was sentenced to three years of summary probation. He must also complete “a 3-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.”

The charges stem from June 4, when the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly pulled over Combs for a minor traffic violation, and it was later discovered that he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. His bail was set at $5,000.

After his swift release from jail, Combs’ mother, Misa Hylton, took to social media to point the finger at her son’s famous father, music icon Diddy. “Act BAD. BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl who chose to be a QUEEN. They are tried and true. I’m not perfect, but I am intentional,” Hilton wrote at the time.

Referring to the summertime hit song “Act Bad,” released by the 53-year-old father of seven, Hylton added that Combs was with his father at the time of his arrest. “The truth shall set you free. I should have kept my child with me … Everybody can get it.”

Hylton’s remarks were met with mixed feelings as some felt the responsibility should no longer fall on the adult Combs’ father to keep him on the straight and narrow. While others believed Diddy’s actions over the years had improperly influenced the younger Combs’ behavior. “How is Diddy at fault? Justin is almost 30!” one user said. “Yes diddy is his father, but isn’t she his mother as well??? She is equally responsible,” another commented.

