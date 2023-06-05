Misa Hylton Throws Subtle Shade at Diddy After Justin Combs Arrested For DUI

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ oldest son, Justin Combs, is in hot water, and his legendary mother, Misa Hylton, isn’t happy about it.

The 29-year-old was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Combs was arrested early on June 4, around 8 a.,m. near Beverly Hills after a police officer saw a car run a red light. Justin was identified as the driver, and after a thorough investigation, the cop felt there was enough cause to cuff him and bring him to jail.

There is no word on whether Combs is still in custody, but his bond was set at $5,000.

His mother, stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton, took to her Instagram story to speak out about the situation, but with subtle shade thrown toward Diddy himself. Screenshots from Onsite! read, “How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol to suing the damn alcohol company,” Hylton wrote. “Sell something healthy that builds people up.”

Last week, Diddy filed a lawsuit against the company distributing his DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, accusing them of racism. He claims Diageo of being dishonest about its diversity efforts.

Hylton had more to say in defense of her son’s actions, saying she’s “not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote. The mother of three expressed her regret of not keeping her son with her, randomly calling out UCLA, saying, “everybody can get it.” It didn’t stop there. She questioned what people would say to her if something happened to her son. “What is anyone going to say to me?? When we all know who’s fault it would be.”

Fans left comments in support of Hylton’s sentiments. One user said, “She’s right! The children are mimicking their dad & this could be something worst than an arrest.” Another took the time to bring rapper, Caresha, who is allegedly dating Diddy, into the situation. “She must saw them pics of Caresha & Diddy kissing & what not,” the user said.