Baron Davis Sets Sail With New Investment in SailGP Racing League

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis is diving back into the investment game with a new sailboat racing league team, TMZ reports.

Davis describes the sport as “Formula 1 on water” and says his new SailGP team will be unique, with investors having access to the team’s day-to-day operations, human resources issues—including hirings and firings—and what the team’s name will be. Davis says he’s excited about the growth potential of the league. “It’s a great time and a great opportunity to bring people together,” Davis said. “And the right type of people together.”

The former Golden State Warrior point guard got inspired by the sport after visiting St. Tropez last year and catching a race. Soon afterward, he knew he wanted to get involved. “For me, it was just like, I was fascinated by it,” he said. “I got a chance to, like, follow the boats. So it was a cool experience.” Fans can expect the new team to launch in 2024.

SailGP is another amazing notch in Davis’ already impressive investment portfolio. In March 2023, he teamed up with fellow NBA retiree Dwyane Wade to raise $1.4 million for Kiddie Kredit, an app that teaches children how to build credit through doing chores and other means of “fun.” During the 2021 holiday season he teamed up with Crypto.com NFT for its first “Black Santa: Giving Has No Season” NFT collection. The character-focused company was driven by vivid imaginations, positivity, and ongoing philanthropic support for various causes and organizations.

He is also the co-starter of a video game company that produces mobile games, with the first called “Getting Buckets.” When he’s not busy running or investing in businesses, he’s a sports analyst providing weekly commentary for NBA on TNT’s “Players Only.”

