Basketball Lovers Get Ready 'Jumpshot Live' Is Coming to Atlanta

There are plans for an entertainment venue in Atlanta mirroring the concept of TopGolf, the nationwide entertainment and fun franchise venue focused on golf.

According to Esquire Middle East, a TopGolf for basketball will be named JumpShot Live. Entertainment executive Jonathan Descartes, also known as “Brooklyn Johnny,” recently displayed a video clip on his Instagram account promoting the upcoming Atlanta spot.

Garnering a wide range of social media comments expressing excitement the caption read, “This is really happening! I’m excited to be a part of this next level entertainment concept. We’ve put together a top notch team for this. Think basketball version of TopGolf. 🏀 🏀🏀 We’ll see you soon!”

Brooklyn Johnny and Phil Handy, an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, are board members involved with JumpShot. They are also joining former NBA player Detlef Schrempf, a former All-Star with the Seattle SuperSonics. Other executives involved include Akhil Chandan, Jimmy Singh, Yusaf Babar, and former TopGolf CEO Ken May.

In the video clip released, the venue will have a restaurant with a central bar, high tables, and spaces where individuals can access their basketball hoop.

According to The Sports Grail, the CEO of JumpShot, Akhil Chandan, started his career as a software engineer and has served as a software developer at Intuit, CTS Cement Manufacturing Corporation, Faithlife, Muze, and Expedia Group.

TopGolf now has 70 restaurants across the country, and with the same concept for a different sport, let’s see if the idea develops.

