Sports by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Former Bears Star Charles Tillman Walks Away From FBI Over Trump-Era Immigration Tactics His decision to leave followed the Trump administration's deployment of ICE agents to Chicago.







By Robert Hill

Former Chicago Bears star cornerback Charles Tillman has resigned from the Federal Bureau of Investigation amid concerns about President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration policies.

Tillman retired from the National Football League in 2016 and joined the FBI two years later, citing a sense of civic duty and a desire to continue serving the community. His decision to leave followed the Trump administration’s deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Chicago in January 2025.

Tillman said his decision to resign came after learning more about the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts. He recalled a briefing in which agents were informed that White House border czar Tom Homan and television personality Dr. Phil McGraw would be coming to Chicago alongside ICE during immigration enforcement operations.

When he first started, he joined the FBI’s twenty-week training program, where he worked as an agent in downtown Chicago while also researching drug trafficking, human trafficking, and more.

Tillman said he was instructed to participate in arrests that extended beyond violent offenders. Daily Mail reported that Tillman described a broken system stating, “It was, ‘Some guys are working on a house outside. Let’s go sweep them up, and it will count for the quota system. To me, it felt political.”

Tillman said he chose to step away from the operation and attend Tessa, his 13-year-old daughter’s basketball game. He later decided to resign from the FBI.

Tillman’s interest in public service was influenced by his father, Donald Tillman, who served for 20 years in the United States Army as a military police officer, supply sergeant, and platoon sergeant. That background helped shape Tillman’s decision to major in criminal justice while playing football at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he also developed his signature “Peanut Punch.”

During his final years with the FBI, Tillman served as a firearm’s tactical instructor, training agents in firearm safety and tactical operations.

RELATED CONTENT: Detroit Civil Rights Leaders Condemn ICE Violence