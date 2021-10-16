Become A Pro Aerial Photographer With This $20 Bundle

During the lockdown, everyone was searching for new hobbies to stay occupied and keep the boredom at bay. If you picked up drone photography as the perfect social distancing activity, then you’d probably want to learn how to take better photos. There are so many reasons to improve your aerial photography skills, and one of the best ways to do it right now is through an online drone photo course.

The All-in-One Phantom DJI Drone and Mavic Filmschool Bundle gives you unlimited lifetime access to seven courses for all drone businesses and enthusiasts looking to learn something new and boost their skills — and it’s all on sale for a short time at $20.

This bundle contains online courses in topics like flying, filming, editing, and perfect planning for DJI drones. The lessons will show you how to take the best drone shots, shoot the best footage, and create a masterpiece in the post-production stage. There’s also a handbook to teach you to master the Litchi app and its flight modes, app settings, camera settings, and many other pro tips.

The Phantom and Mavic DJI drone bundle is more than just a course — it’s a community of budding aerial photographers building their skills with hands-on lessons from the best in the business.

Each course in this bundle is taught by Laurence Seberini, a pro aerial videographer with more than 10 years of experience in drone technology. His instructor rating of 4.7 out 5 stars is clear proof that beginners can get to a whole new level in capturing quality drone photos and videos with some help from these lessons.

With the All-in-One Phantom DJI Drone and Mavic Filmschool Bundle, you’ll learn to take the best footage and set yourself apart from everyone else in the business. The seven courses are valued at $1,400, but you can now get them all for a limited-time price of $20.

