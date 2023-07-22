The Best Black Bed & Breakfast Spots To Brunch & Chill

Brunch is definitely a vibe and if we’re being honest with ourselves, it’s clear Black brunch experiences will never go out of style. Of course, there are many ways to do brunch all wrong. That mostly depends on who you are brunching and munching with, but it also depends on where.

Brunch at larger franchise hotels can be overpriced and often overcrowded and sometimes underwhelming. Not to call out any hotel establishments, but sometimes folks are looking for a low-key and peaceful breakfast at the location they are lodging. The good thing is there are plenty of beautiful Black bed & breakfast spots that get brunch right and the bonus is they get sleep accommodations right, too. The best Black bed & breakfast spots focus on warm and inviting stays that run from budget-friendly to luxe accommodations—and delicious brunch to excite your palate. Here are five favorite bed & breakfast spots that BLACK ENTERPRISE dotes on.

1) Akwaaba Mansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns (@akwaabainns)



Akwaaba was established in Brooklyn, New York in 1995 by Glenn Pogue and Monique Greenwood. It is inspired by their first stay at a bed & breakfast. The villa is located in historic Stuyvesant Heights section surrounded by rich Black culture. Each room at the mansion has private baths with double jacuzzis. For breakfast folks can enjoy a hearty southern style breakfast, and tea and refreshments in the afternoon. You can also get a private message in your quarters. An Akwaaba is pure luxury.

2) Morehead Manor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morehead Manor (@moreheadmanor)



Morehead Manor is located in Durham, North Carolina, and owned by Monica and Daniel Edwards. Visitors can anticipate warm, southern hospitality at Morehead Manor. With one suite and four guest rooms, each with private baths, your stay will be private and cozy. Morehead Manor has a full breakfast menu where you can try their signature pecan filled croissants or french toast.

3) Oak Bluffs Inn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oak Bluffs Inn (@theoakbluffsinn)



Oak Bluffs Inn is in the most historically-Black section of Martha’s Vineyard. The building was established in 1870. The Inn was founded by Rhonda and Erik Albert and launched in 1999. The Oaks Bluffs Inn has 10 rooms, and is just five minutes from the beach. Expect a full breakfast with homemade waffles and egg sandwiches inspired by the local cuisine.

4) Hubbard Mansion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cajun Fire Brewing Company (@drinkcajunfire)



The Hubbard Mansion was established in 2000 by Don and Rose Hubbard and located on historic St. Charles Ave in New Orleans. The late Rose Hubbard designed the 6-room, French-inspired bed & breakfast—and embodies the words elegant, luxurious and beautiful. Breakfast is over the top with a daily chef’s special, as well as continental breakfast items .

5) The Hamilton Howell House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hamiltonhowellhouse



The Hamilton Howell house was built by African American architect Alexander Hamilton in 1893. This historic landmark is a five-minute walking distance from Martin Luther King’s birth home in Atlanta, Georgia. The house was newly-renovated by the Howell family and offers three rooms and one suite all named after prominent black people. Guests can also rent out the entire home.

