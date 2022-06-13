Best Father’s Day Gift Ever! Give Your Dad Comfort and Style All-In-One

Every man needs a statement robe to kick back and relax. These pieces offer unmatched comfort and versatility any time of the time of year. You can throw it on before or after a shower, you can take it to the spa, or you can toss it in your beach back to throw on après swim. Despite its versatility and comfort, some guys still aren’t sold on wearing a robe, and we can’t imagine why.

The DudeRobe Luxury Men’s Hooded Bathrobe is a game-changer, but first, let’s talk price. For a limited time, you can purchase one for $99.99. That’s a savings of nearly $50 from its original price.

Featured on Kickstarter and ABC’s Shark Tank, the DudeRobe offers a modern take on a timeless piece of clothing. It was created and designed to be something guys would actually want and enjoy wearing. It’s perfect whether you’re lounging around the house, walking the dog, or just getting out of the shower. It hits just above the knee and offers a sleek cut.

The hoodie-style cut means you feel like you’re wearing a hoodie, not an oversized old-school robe. Constructed from premium sweatshirt-like material that’s extra-absorbent and comfortable. We promise you, you won’t want to take it off. It’s secured and fastened by a permanently-attached never-lost belt — what more could a man want?

The hoodie portion of the robe can be adjusted by a drawstring, and an extra pocket inside is perfect for your phone or wallet when you wear it on those early-morning dog walks or trips to the mailbox.

Should you so choose, you can also purchase the matching shorts and pants options to add extra comfort and boost your style profile.

Just like a watch, every man should own a comfortable, high-quality robe. This fashion must-have has stood the test of time, and that’s no coincidence. DudeRobe has taken the staple into the 21st century by offering an updated version to one of man’s best at-home comforts. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.