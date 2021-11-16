Biden Administration Aides Praise V.P. Kamala Harris After Unfavorable CNN Report

White House aides came to the defense of Vice President Kamala Harris following a CNN report detailing frustrations among her team and White House officials about her role.

In the article, published Sunday, CNN spoke with nearly three dozen former and current Harris aides, administration officials, Democratic operatives, donors, and outside advisers. According to the interviews, many in President Joe Biden‘s circle expressed frustration that Harris is not being adequately prepared or positioned and is instead being sidelined when it comes to White House decisions and legislation.

CNN added that Harris has told several of her aides that she feels constrained in what she’s been able to do politically. Additionally, those around Harris are wary of even hinting at Harris’ future political ambitions, with Biden’s team highly aware of signs of disloyalty.

Several Biden aides came to Harris’ defense after the article was released, including White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband,” Psaki Tweeted Sunday morning.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain both retweeted Psaki’s statement. Long Beach, CA, Mayor Robert Garica (D) also tweeted his support for Harris.

“Our @VP Kamala Harris just finished a highly successful trip where she strengthened diplomatic relationships. She takes on the most complex assignments because she’s capable and smart. She’s a great leader who also happens to be funny and kind. And that’s the tweet,” Garcia wrote.

Several Harris officials also pushed back against the article, including her Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders.

America’s first Black and female vice president recently completed a trip to France, in which President Emmanuel Macron had nothing but praise for Harris.

“I can tell you French people are extremely proud to have you here,” Macron said at the start of their bilateral meeting.

Their first meeting ran so long, aides tried to intervene and wrap up the meeting. Macron also gave Harris a tour of Élysée Palace, pointing out the desk of France’s first modern president, Charles de Gaulle, who had a strained relationship with the United States.