Big Daddy Kane Almost Attacks UK Rapper Who Stormed His Set, ‘You’re Doing Too Much Playboy’

Big Daddy Kane almost laid the smackdown on one UK rapper who stormed the stage during his live set in London.

The famed rap veteran was headlining a Hip Hop 50 event at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on Saturday, August 26, when he had his set interrupted by Hijack member Kamanchi Sly, Hip Hop DX reports. Sly was standing in front of the crowd as they cheered for Kane.

The “Ain’t No Half Steppin” rapper lets Sly get away with his antics for a few moments before stopping his music and confronting the rapper.

“You’re doing too much playboy,” Kane said as security came to escort the rapper off. “I need the stage, you’re doing too much.”

After trying to push Sly off the stage, the UK rapper further instigates the situation by getting into Kane’s and mouthing off.

“That ain’t my fuc*in’ problem,” Kane can be heard telling Sly.

But Sly wouldn’t let up and continued to antagonize Kane who tried to take off his jacket before security came to deescalate the situation. The UK rapper was on the set list along with Kane and other rap acts like Onyx, Elzhi, and Masta Ace.

Sly reportedly took issue with his set being bumped further down the show’s roster in favor of American acts, according to attendees who explained what caused the encounter on YouTube.

“I heard they rolled up late and missed their spot. No one’s fault apart from Hijack,” one person wrote.

“They got to the venue late and missed their spot. Kane was due to follow Masta Ace and that’s what he did. I heard Hijack missed the slot given to them before Masta Ace and then carried on like this. This is just what I heard.”

Kamanchi Sly had to learn the hard that despite Big Daddy Kane being older in age, he still doesn’t tolerate “no half-stepping!”

