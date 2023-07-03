Lincoln Center To Celebrate 50 Years of Hip Hop with 'Hip Hop Week'

The Lincoln Center, famed performing arts establishment in New York City, has announced the details of ‘Hip Hop Week’, a 4 day long event that will be the finale of its Summer For The City Festival by also commemorating the 50 years of Hip Hop.

With Hip Hop born in the Bronx in 1973, the Lincoln Center will provide a holistic experience, showcasing how the music genre has left a mark on all facets of culture, including art, dance and fashion.

Its opening day will begin with Dance Storytime, taking place at The Garden at Damrosch Park, led by dance instructor TweetBoogie for a family-friendly, interactive lesson that will activate all guests while educating them on “When The Beat Was Born.”

For its two-part commencement closeout, a special dance battle and silent disco at The Dance Floor will be followed by a special concert of J.PERIOD’s Live Mixtape: Gods & Kings Edition, featuring Rakim and Big Daddy Kane as some of the many performers.

Throughout the week, attendees can see Sainted, detailed as a “trap choir experience” stemming from the Southern Black church’s traditional choir, as well as Jazz Està Morto, an orchestra led by Arthur Verocai, whose work has been sampled by various hip hop artists. For those who cherish film, the center will also host the outdoor film series “Can’t Stop the Street: Hip-Hop on Screen,” showcasing features that have contributed to the cultural music form’s presence and themes in cinema history.

The expansive celebration with jam-packed events will conclude with a concert, with Rakim returning to perform alongside new guests, such as fellow rap artist Rapsody.

Hip Hop Week will also host workshops, interactive events, and art installations comprised of archival pieces from the past 50 years, all highlighting the various ways Hip Hop has cultivated and maintained a social impact felt on a global scale.

In the spirit of the genre, the Lincoln Center’s Hip Hop Week will be free for all with admission on a first come, first serve basis. For more information on the wide range of cultural events and activities being conducted during the week, visit SummerfortheCity.org.

