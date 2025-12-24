Big Sean Tapped As Detroit Pistons’ Creative Director Of Global Experience

The Detroit Pistons have announced that hometown recording artist and hero Big Sean is officially the franchise’s creative director of Global Experience.

The organization stated that, in his new role, he will assist in the team’s push for creativity, cultural connection, and global fan growth. To celebrate World Basketball Day (Dec. 21), the team also announced a new initiative with the rapper, ‘Creatives Across Continents.’ This is a first-of-its-kind global creative initiative for designers, artists, and cultural tastemakers to produce original work inspired by Detroit Basketball.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale,” said Big Sean in a written statement. Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city’s creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports. I’m grateful to the Pistons for trusting me to help define what the culture of Detroit Basketball really means.”

Big Sean took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to also announce the news to his nearly 12 million followers.

Been building with the @DetroitPistons for the last few years and it’s been a dream from winning an Emmy together to designing city edition jerseys worn in game, and other pieces of incredible merch, while also linking local designers and creative with the Pistons to collaborate… pic.twitter.com/vR3250cxgJ — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 22, 2025

In this role, Big Sean will work closely with the team on community engagement and global fan development efforts. He will do so by leveraging his platform to introduce Detroit Basketball to new audiences worldwide.

“Big Sean’s influence reaches far beyond music — he’s a global creative visionary who already brings Detroit wherever he goes,” said Detroit Pistons EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Jeffreys. “As Creative Director of Global Experience, he brings authenticity, reach, and imagination to the Pistons brand. ‘Creatives Across Continents’ is the next step in introducing Detroit Basketball to the world, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to lead that vision.”

