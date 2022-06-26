Bill Bellamy ‘Heartbroken’ He Could Not Attend Father’s Funeral Over Family Squabble

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy says he is “devastated” he was not able to attend his own father’s memorial service, who passed away June 7.

Because an “unauthorized” ceremony was planned by his sister Karen Bellamy, Bill was not aware she planned the service on June 24.

To make matters worse, the reason he could not be there was because that same day he and his wife were in a different state putting to rest his father-in-law, who also died on May 17.

According to New Jersey court documents, Bill tried getting a restraining order on his sister that would compel a date change, but was ultimately denied. In accordance with the law, a judge is not able to get in between a family feud of this type.

Left in an impossible situation, Bill laments having to make a choice on which funeral he would pay his respects to.

“In the span of less than a month I lost both my father William Bellamy Senior and my father-in-law Bernard Baker Junior,” the stand-up comic said in a statement. “These two wonderful men that have impacted my life and my family’s lives in ways that are beyond words.”

He continues, “My effort to stop an unauthorized memorial service for my father, which was planned without my knowledge, was not successful. I am devastated my family has to choose to miss one service for another, no one should ever have to be in this position. My father-in-law’s memorial service was confirmed back in May when he passed.”

Bill then goes on to describe how heart wrenching it is to not be with his family in a time of mourning.

“There are no words to express how disappointed I am to not be a part of laying my father to rest but I look forward to celebrating my father’s life and legacy with my wife, his grandchildren and our close friends in our own time.”

He ends his statement with, “Please pray for our families and give us the time to grieve and process these painful losses in private.”

