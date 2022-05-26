As Jury Selection Has Already Started, Bill Cosby Will Not Testify at His Upcoming Sexual Battery Trial

,Bill Cosby will not testify in the civil trial against him.

According to People, jury selection in the civil trial against the 84-year-old Cosby started Monday. Judy Huth, who filed the case against him, says Cosby molested her in a bedroom at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 while she was a teenager.

Jury selection has commenced. Opening statements are expected to begin June 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court.