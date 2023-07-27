Blac Chyna Scores Fashion Deal After Life Transformation, ‘Best I’ve Felt My Whole Life’

Angela “Blac Chyna” White has scored her first fashion deal to go with the new look she’s been sharing as part of her personal rebrand.

The model and entrepreneur is set to design a clothing line with the global apparel brand Ethika, Page Six reports. The line will include a variety of fitness and underwear pieces inspired by the personal transformation journey Chyna has been on.

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” she said. “When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline.”

It’s the first major brand deal for Chyna since undergoing a major transformation to revamp her look. Chyna has been transparent with her surgeries to reduce her breasts and butt augmentations, dissolve the fillers in her face and remove several tattoos she deemed “demonic.”

In addition to the physical transformation, Chyna returned to using her birth name Angela White, got baptized, and earned an honorary degree from a religious institution. Last month, Chyna shared a video clip of the emotional speech she gave while accepting her honorary degree from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

“The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society,” she shared in her Instagram caption.

The mother of two, who also deactivated her OnlyFans account as part of the rebrand, says her personal transformation has been “very successful” and she continues to “improve by the day.”

“Hotter isn’t even the word!” Chyna said of her new look and feel. “Refreshed and superior is what I would say.”

“This is the best I’ve felt my whole life. My confidence is through the roof, and I’m loving the woman I’m becoming.”

Chyna built a brand and fanbase for herself through her former work as an exotic dancer at Miami’s King of Diamonds. She rose to prominence in 2010 as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the music video for the song “Monster” by Kanye West.

She has two children, son King Cairo shared with rapper Tyga, and daughter Dream Kardashian, shared with reality star Rob Kardashian.

