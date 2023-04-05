Blac Chyna Turning Her Life Around: Graduates With Doctorate From Bible College

Blac Chyna has been making moves in silence, or perhaps that’s “Dr. White” to the world now.

The socialite and television personality, whose real name is Angela Renee White, recently announced the completion of her doctorate of liberal arts, an accomplishment she seems to have kept under the radar throughout her studies.

On Monday, White posted a photo on Instagram showing off the degree she received from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. “On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renee White,” she wrote in the caption. She positioned the doctorate degree in front of a black-and-white photo of her two children, 10-year-old son, King, and 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

Receiving her doctorate isn’t the first surprise to fans in her recent transformation. Last year, White shared a special moment with her Instagram followers, revealing her baptism on her 34th birthday last May. “Born again on my birthday,” White captioned a video of her being submerged in a pool. She hashtagged the words “new beginnings.”

Adding to what White has called her “life-changing journey,” recently she has undergone some adjustments to her past cosmetic surgeries including butt and breast reductions and removal of her facial filler. She flooded the gram in March with all her changes, extending the list as she posted the beginning stages to remove what she identified as a demonic tattoo of “Baphomet.”

“I don’t want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore,” White said in the post.

“Every day we are changing,” White told SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning. “I just got sick and tired of being in the same patterns,” she shared. “I thought, ‘Obviously, there’s something that I’m doing wrong.'”