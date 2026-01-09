Money by Ahsan Washington Hit Up These Black Accounting Firms To Handle Taxes For Your Black Business Having the right accountant during tax season helps







Having the right accountant during tax season helps business owners, entrepreneurs, and individual taxpayers navigate the challenges and pitfalls of filing annual income taxes.

Black-owned accounting firms are helping businesses maintain tax compliance while protecting income and profits, enabling them to make better financial decisions throughout the year.

These professionals demonstrate that traditional CPA expertise and cultural understanding work together through their legacy operations and modern strategy and approach to bookkeeping and tax preparation.

Lucas, Tucker & Company — New York, New York

Lucas, Tucker & Company, founded by Wilmer Lucas and Alfred Tucker in 1938, is one of the first Black-owned CPA firms in the United States. The New York City-based firm serves clients throughout the Northeast, providing comprehensive accounting services, tax consulting, and financial services for both business and individual clients.

In The Black Accounting Services — Nashville, Tennessee

Joy Black leads In The Black Accounting Services, which provides business tax preparation and bookkeeping services, as well as strategic planning and detailed compliance support. Since 2000, the firm has served Nashville and surrounding regions by delivering personalized tax guidance and accounting expertise to small businesses.

Richardson & Associates Accounting — Cincinnati, Ohio

Sherri Richardson, CPA/CFO, established Richardson & Associates Accounting as a Black-owned CPA practice that provides tax preparation, consulting, auditing, and QuickBooks support services to businesses and nonprofits. The firm is headquartered in Cincinnati, where it serves small business owners from the surrounding region. Since 2007, Richardson & Associates Accounting has assisted clients in adapting to changing tax and accounting requirements and to technology-driven approaches as part of business expansion strategies.

The McGee CPA Group — Atlanta, Georgia

The McGee CPA Group delivers comprehensive tax preparation services, proactive tax planning, IRS problem resolution, bookkeeping, payroll, and QuickBooks support to small- and mid-sized business clients and individual clients. The firm focuses on year-round tax strategy to help clients navigate complex tax laws, maximize deductions, and avoid costly IRS penalties.

Black Cube Tax & Accounting — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Black Cube Tax & Accounting is a veteran-owned CPA firm that services businesses throughout Oklahoma. The firm’s business tax planning, accounting services, and monthly bookkeeping services make up its service offerings.

Daniel Black & Associates, CPA — Washington, D.C.

Daniel Black & Associates is a CPA firm that provides professional tax services to business owners and executives. The firm handles business tax returns, provides compliance services, prepares nonprofit reports, and resolves IRS issues on behalf of its clients. The Black-led accounting firm maintains regional offices in Maryland and Florida to assist clients with complex tax laws and to help them avoid costly mistakes.

Mitchell & Titus, LLP — New York City

Mitchell & Titus, LLP is the largest minority-owned accounting and tax firm in the United States. Since 1974, the company has provided tax audit advisory and compliance services to businesses, nonprofit organizations, and corporate clients. The company operates six offices across several states to offer nationwide service to its clients. Throughout its 50-plus years of operation, the company has maintained excellent service delivery to medium- and large-sized businesses through its advanced tax solutions and multi-state expertise.

Benford Brown & Associates — Chicago, Illinois

Benford Brown & Associates operates as a minority- and women-owned business serving nonprofits, government, and commercial sectors. The firm’s service portfolio includes tax preparation, planning, audits, and accounting systems support. Benford Brown & Associates operates with a seasoned leadership team and has been active since 1996.

RELATED CONTENT: Tax Refunds Up To $2K Could Be On The Way