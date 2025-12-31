Food by Ahsan Washington Sip, Celebrate, Support: Black Champagne Brands To Celebrate The Holidays Black‑owned champagne and sparkling‑wine houses are re‑imagining the toast and infusing it with style.







The celebratory pop of a champagne cork has long symbolized success and celebration. But this holiday season popping bottles can carry a deeper significance. Black‑owned champagne and sparkling‑wine houses are re‑imagining the toast and infusing it with style.

Backing these labels contribute to boost the Black economy. Black consumers in the United States have over $1.8 trillion in buying power with an ever‑growing slice of that budget flowing toward luxury goods and experiences. Yet, around one percent of the wine and spirits brands on the market are Black‑owned.

Let’s celebrate and support these brands this holiday season.

HRLM Champagne

HRLM Champagne, born from a partnership between Harlem‑based founders and wine collaborators from Champagne, France, delivers a community‑rooted sparkle. Since its 2021 debut, the bottle can be ordered online, found in a curated selection of U.S. retailers and stocked at a few Harlem locations. The concept, conceived in Harlem, intertwines the neighborhood’s legacy with French Champagne tradition, making it a celebratory pour for any gathering that seeks flavor and a story.

Cheurlin Champagne

Cheurlin Champagne, the estate now partially owned by NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, brings classic Brut and Rosé to U.S. shelves, under the Cheurlin/Thomas label. Crafted in the heart of Champagne and stocked by retailers such as Total Wine, the brand melds a centuries-old tradition with Black leadership, making it an ideal gift or a bold statement piece.

See you very soon, Detroit 🥂 pic.twitter.com/TpdTkATZvG — Cheurlin Champagne (@Cheurlin1788) April 26, 2025

McBride Sisters—Sparkling Collection

The McBride sisters, Robin and Andréa McBride John, now have the largest Black‑owned, woman‑founded wine company in the United States. McBride Sisters’ Sparkling Collection draws from vineyards in New Zealand and California, delivering flavors that swing from citrus and stone‑fruit notes to a creamy finish on the lees. Today, the brand rolls out a rotating lineup of sparkling SKUs t available online and on shelves nationwide. The McBride Sisters brand, known for its quality and budget‑friendly pricing, stands out as a pick for holiday toasts.

Viarae Prosecco

Viarae Prosecco, a bubbly that bears Issa Rae’s brilliance, stepped onto the scene in 2023 and has since slipped into a handful of boutique shops and online stores. Rae crafted the wine as her personal signature fizz with a bottle that feels both bright and unpretentious. In marketing terms it’s billed as the fizz, for holiday brunches laid‑back mixers or the kind of grand toast that turns a simple moment into something memorable.

The only thing better than this bottle? The moment it pops. #Viarae pic.twitter.com/keWwQZh9AC — Viarae (@viaraewines) March 18, 2025

Sun Goddess Prosecco

A partnership between Mary J. Blige and Italian winemakers, Sun Goddess Prosecco showcases a Friuli‑Veneto sparkle that whispers of apple, pear, and peach. The celebrity‑backed label hits the shelves each season stocked by the country’s online and brick and mortar retailers. Crafted in Italy, Sun Goddess is distributed across chains and e‑commerce platforms. This straightforward, holiday‑ready sip carries the cachet of its star‑studded origin.

J-HARDEN Prosecco

J‑HARDEN Prosecco, a wine line spearheaded by NBA star James Harden, features a dry Prosecco alongside a few sparkling wine releases, marketed as lively party‑ready bubblies. The label, crafted in Italy’s Veneto region, is available online as well as through specialty retailers.