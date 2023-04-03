Black Couple’s Debut Amazon Prime Film Addresses Rarely Discussed Topic of Porn Addiction and Conveys a Powerful Message

Peter and Pamela McNeil, an African American couple from Charlotte, North Carolina, have developed a new film being streamed on Amazon Prime Video called Urge about faith, love, and resilience that tells the story of a man who is battling an addiction to pornography.

In the film, James Richards, the main character played by Maurice P. Kerry of NBC’s No Ordinary Joe, and his addiction to porn is not only impacting his marital relationship with his beautiful wife Cadina, played by Ashley Forrestier, an original member of OWN’s reality series, Put A Ring on It, but is starting to take precedence over other key areas of his life as well.

Peter McNeil, who is the writer, director, and producer of Urge, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and credits Spike Lee as his inspiration for becoming a filmmaker. Although he has always had a passion and a knack for writing, a trip to the movies to see Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues, inspired him to write and direct movies. Back in 1990 when Lee’s movie debuted, it was extremely rare to see a movie produced and directed by an African American. This movie not only awakened a dream in the filmmaker but made him realize that his dream was attainable.

Peter comments, “It has been a long time coming for this feature-length film.” He wrote his first screenplay back in 1997, but acknowledged, “We may have our timing, but God’s timing prevails.”

Peter’s transparency in telling his story allows all viewers to connect with some aspect of the lead character’s struggle. Many have shared with the filmmaker that watching the movie inclined them to take an introspective look at their own ‘urges’. The filmmaker’s sprinkling of sci-fi adds mystique and a level of suspense that keeps viewers glued to the set for the movie’s surprising outcome.

Limited theatrical screenings of the movie were held in Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston to sold-out audiences. Supporting cast members include Luis Sanchez, Andre Lamar, Danielle LaRoach, and Elei Reyes. Casting director LaQuanda Plantt was also an executive producer on the project.

The couple is extremely excited about the positive reviews that the movie has received and they’re looking forward to producing a range of projects in the future. Primary on their list is a dramatic series titled Postal, which is the prequel to Urge.

To view the trailer, visit https://youtu.be/FBNmlOpWxpw

To watch the film, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B8MQ4BSX

This news first appeared of blacknews.com