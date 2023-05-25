BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit Is Going To Shake Up Atlanta

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disrupter Summit is a business conference geared at empowering and connecting Black entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives. Designed to provide business leaders with the tools and expertise needed to build their brands, BE’s Disruptor Summit is just what’s needed to disrupt the industry.

Join like-minded business folks on June 2-4, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia for this incredible three-day experience. Registration will take place from 3-6 pm on Friday, June 2.

Guests can look forward to the Disruptor Kick-Off Mixer that begins that evening at 7 pm at The Gathering Spot. The mixer will be hosted by entertainment strategist and creative director Krystal “KG” Garner, who knows how to coordinate a good time.

During the kick-off mixer, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs while enjoying a full bar, bites and live DJ.

After Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., president and CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, provides opening remarks on Saturday, June 3, the conference goes into full swing. On hand as moderators, are BE’s own Alfred Edmond Jr; Justin V. Barton; Alisa Gumbs; Selena Hill and Sidnee Douyon.

Shannon LaNier will serve as master of ceremony,

The Disruptor weekend is filled with panels, pitch competitions, workshops and coaching with some pretty impressive CEOs, founders and entrepreneurs like Aisha “Pinky” Cole of Slutty Vegan, Judy Dupart of Kaleidoscope, Angie Nwaduof the Shade Room, Arlan Hamilton and Lamar Tyler, to name a few.

And that’s not all, Disruptors can schedule office hours with Walmart executives who will be on deck to offer top-notch business advice to add to the entrepreneurial tool kit. Walmart Business is an entity of Walmart Brand that engages small business owners, entrepreneurs & nonprofits through its Supplier Inclusion Program and other initiatives

These Walmart hosted “Office Hours” are by appointment and give attendees an opportunity to meet with experts one-on-one.

Throughout the Disruptor Summit, attendees can please their palettes with delicious bites and mouth-watering treats from a variety of Black-owned food trucks.

On Sunday, June 4, the Disruptor Summit continues with The Champagne Reception also hosted by Walmart for pre-brunch networking.

The Disruptor Summit will conclude with a celebratory ceremony and brunch from 12:25 – 2:30 pm. The ceremony is to honor the accomplishments of the Black business leaders and pioneers that have changed their respective industries for the better.

