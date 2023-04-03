Black Enterprise to Disrupt Atlanta With New Summit in June

The BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit hosted by Nationwide is coming to Atlanta—a beacon for Black success—to provide Black entrepreneurs, creatives, innovators, and investors with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

Starting on June 2, the three-day summit will highlight iconic business owners that continue to disrupt the game and empower business-minded leaders with the access and insight they need to think outside the box and disrupt their industry. BE Deputy Digital Editor Selena Hill will sit down for a fireside chat with Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole, who will share details on “Building A $100 Million Business.” Judy Dupart, the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, will host a session on “Becoming A Beauty Mogul.” Other speakers include Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper of Eastside Golf, the first Black-owned golf apparel brand; Mary ‘Mz Skittlez’ Seats, who is affectionately known as the “Kris Jenner of Marketing,” and Krystal “KG” Garner, the director of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. Plus, Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, the founders of the dynamic wealth education platform, Earn Your Leisure, will speak candidly about economic empowerment for the culture.

Attendees will also receive key tips on procurement equity, using A.I. and other new technology to grow their company, the do’s & don’ts of raising capital, and how to build wealth through real estate. They will also have the opportunity to receive one-on-one business coaching and network with like-minded people in the business lounge.

Black Enterprise President and CEO Earl G. “Butch” Graves Jr. will be on-site to set the tone for the summit, which promises to “help you unlock the power of wealth and entrepreneurship to make economic changes to our community and close the racial wealth gap.”

“This is a can’t-miss experience for all Black and brown creatives and entrepreneurs looking to launch or scale a business, generate wealth, and connect with a community of innovators. Atlanta is the mecca of Black business and we’re excited to empower the next generation of leaders in the area to expand their horizons and think about doing business in new ways,” says Selena Hill.

