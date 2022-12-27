VP Kamala Harris Recalls Growing Up Celebrating Kwanzaa in Holiday Message From White House

The White House kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa on Monday with warm wishes to all the families celebrating the seven-day holiday that salutes African heritage and Black American culture.

According to HuffPost, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined their spouses to extend the holiday wishes.

“Jill and I wish everyone a happy Kwanzaa,” Biden said in a Twitter video beside first lady Jill Biden, expressing his thanks to the heritage of African Americans, which he said “is deep in the story of our nation.”

“During this celebration, millions will gather with their families to reflect on the struggles and triumphs of the past and look towards a brighter future,” first lady Jill Biden said. “With each candle you light, we hope your home is warmed by the laughter of your family and friends, your hands are inspired to creativity, and your heart is filled with determination, faith and love.”

“In 2023, it’s our hope that we will all remember the wisdom of the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa, especially the values of unity and faith, as we work to make the promise of our nation real in the lives of every American,” the president said.

We wish all those celebrating a peaceful, joyous Kwanzaa. pic.twitter.com/m1AZvzPcSB — President Biden (@POTUS) December 26, 2022

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff celebrated by posting their own video to Twitter, as the vice president reflected on her family memories celebrating Kwanzaa.

When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time in our home. Today, my family and I are reflecting on the seven principles. Happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/w1pFOIUU9G — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 26, 2022

“My favorite principle was always the second ― Kujichagulia, self-determination,” Harris said. “The power to design your own life and determine your own future. And it is a deeply American principle, one that guides me every day as vice president.”

According to the Washington Examiner, families who celebrate Kwanzaa light one of the seven candles each day, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, that represent the seven principles of pan-African culture: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).