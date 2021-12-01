Black Fashion Architect Nichole Lynel Inks Major Distribution Deal With Nordstrom

Fashion designer Nichole Lynel is making her brick-and-mortar debut in a major way after securing a groundbreaking distribution deal with luxury retailer Nordstrom.

On Dec. 1, Lynel and Nordstrom are set to launch her highly anticipated “Holiday Glam Collection.” The 20-piece collection will be sold nationwide and will be the first time NL The Label will be physically sold in stores.

Lynel brings her creative vision to life with the all-new collection designed to add sophistication, luxury, and chic style to every fashionista’s wardrobe. Lynel adds her natural flair for extravagant fashion concepts to the festive, fairytale-inspired statement pieces just in time for the holiday season.

After personally designing each item from scratch, Lynel is proud to debut the beautiful dresses, blouses, and denim the collection includes. Making her in-store debut in Nordstrom is something Lynel says is a full-circle moment that dates back to when she worked for the retailer while in college.

“It’s Surreal,” Lynel told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Many do not know that I worked in retail at Nordstrom while in college. I was a sales associate in a few departments but I spent most of my time in Brass Plum.”

“So today, watching my designs hit the floor in Nordstrom means the world to me and all of those that have supported my fashion journey.”

After spending years building her empire solely online, NL The Label fans can finally experience the luxury line through an in-store experience.

“This is the first time that the Glam Girl on the Go will have the opportunity to access these designs in person at their leisure,” Lynel said. “While I design and house my staff and fulfillment operations in the Nichole Lynel Loft in Los Angeles, It is not open to the public for shopping.”

While she’s hosted a few pop-ups over the years, her designs have always been exclusively sold online. Now going into the holiday season, fashion lovers can physically get their hands on NL pieces at select Nordstrom retailers.

“I believe that my journey to Nordstrom began the moment I decided to truly serve my girl, the glam girl on the go in excellence,” she explained. “Year after year, I just try to be a better version of me. I wanted to elevate from only being a boutique owner that curated fashion to being respected as a designer that created fashion.”

Even while running her own flourishing business and securing celebrity clients like Saint John, Chris Brown, and Eric Bellinger, Lynel continued to educate herself on how to take her brand to the next level and grow as a businesswoman.

“While running my boutique, I took courses on fashion design, networked in the industry until I found a few great manufacturers that were willing to walk with me as I grew in my design,” Lynel said.

Nordstrom worked to acquire a partnership with Lynel after seeing the success of her brand online. She used specific detail when bringing the 20-piece collection to life.

“Once Nordstrom reached out to me inviting me to design an exclusive collection for the Holiday Season, I got right to work,” she said. “I created a fabulous mood board, sourced the perfect fabrics, and sketched my heart out. It was truly challenging creating a cohesive collection of 20 styles that embodied comfort, glam, and a sexy silhouette.”

With this holiday season being the first where families can come together again comfortably, Lynel is more than happy to add some fashionable flair to your closets.