Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Praise, Congrats After Supreme Court Nomination

The announcement of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson‘s nomination to the Supreme Court is a milestone for Black lawyers and judges across the country.

Black civil rights and legal groups have been celebrating and praising Jackson and celebrating her amazing and record setting legal career.

I sought a nominee with the strongest credentials, record, character, and dedication to the rule of law. That’s why I’m excited to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/iGHLqqRAD0 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

National Urban league President Marc Morial released a statement on Jackson’s nomination saying she has already proven she is extremely qualified for the position.

“Two years ago today, President Biden made a promise to the American people that he would nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court.Morial said in a statement. “We are pleased that the President honored his promise and congratulate U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on this prestigious nomination.

“Judge Jackson has remained dedicated to fighting for the most vulnerable members of our society and fought for the constitutional rights of all — qualities that have been overlooked in recent nominations to the Court. This country deserves a Supreme Court that reflects the rich diversity of the American people, and this nomination brings us one step closer to realizing that goal.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said Jackson is ready for the position and should easily go through the confirmation process due to her career and background.

“Judge Jackson will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Court. Her experience as a public defender will add a vital perspective,” Harrison said. “In short, Judge Jackson will live up to the legacy of Justice Breyer and the other qualified jurists that have served and continue to serve on the Supreme Court. I fully expect the Senate will agree and confirm Judge Jackson with bipartisan support — as they have three times before.”

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Bratty (D-OH) also released a statement saying the caucus will be laser-focused on making sure Jackson receives a full and fair hearing.

“This is a historic day for America. If confirmed, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice,” said Beatty. “The Congressional Black Caucus applauds President Biden for his outstanding leadership and commitment to ensuring our courts look like our country. The CBC will be laser-focused on ensuring she receives a full and fair hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We are also prepared to combat anyone who may use personal attacks or bigoted language to discredit Judge Jackson.”

Jackson also received numerous shoutouts on social media including MSNBC journalist Yamiche Alcindor, Roland Martin, former President Barack Obama, V.P. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and many others.