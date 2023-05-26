Black Lives Matter On the Brink of Bankruptcy, Called Out For ‘Shady’ Finances

The Black Lives Matter organization’s finances are in the red.

Tax documents show BLM’s Global Network Foundation ended the financial year with $8,559,748 while still owing millions to organizers and relatives of co-founder Patrisse Cullors, the New York Post reports. The filings highlight how the nonprofit recorded revenue of $8.5 million, more than half the $17 million the organization spent.

Cullors quit last year after financial scrutiny, but her brother, Paul Cullors, is currently the only salaried employee as of last year, getting nearly $125,000 plus $15,000 in “other compensation” for security. His security firm, Black Ties L.L.C., was paid much more than that— $756,330.

A new team member, Shalomyah Bowers, who replaced Cullors, has also been accused of mismanaging money. In a lawsuit from outside sister organization Black Lives Matter Grassroots, the group accused Bowers of “blazing a path of irreparable harm to BLM” and transferring millions to his firm, Bowers Consulting. “Instead of using the donations for its intended purposes, Mr. Bowers diverted these donations to his own coffers,” the group claimed.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

BLM was called out for its financial woes by Adam Coleman, a Black New York Post columnist, on Fox News. He referred to its business practices as “incredibly shady” and compared it to the controversial transactions to those of Hunter Biden. “Just as shady as Joe Biden’s son in Burisma,” Coleman told Fox & Friends First host Todd Piro. “Basically, it looks like they’re funneling money to either their family members to possibly get it themselves, but the entire situation looks incredibly shady.”

Coleman pointed out other aspects of the organization’s troubles, like reportedly purchasing a multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion that drew national attention. Coleman questioned what the plan was from the beginning. “I think truly Black Lives Matter had no concept of having this much influx of money… coming into them,” Coleman said. “It just seemed haphazard. They have really no idea what they’re doing, and it shows.”