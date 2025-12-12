News by Kandiss Edwards Black Lives Matter’s Oklahoma City Executive Director Indicted For Fraud Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson allegedly diverted millions of dollars in charitable funds for personal use.







The executive director of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter was indicted last week on federal fraud and money-laundering charges.

Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, allegedly diverted millions of dollars in charitable funds for personal use, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office. A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Dec. 3, charging Dickerson with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering.

Prosecutors allege Dickerson, who has led Black Lives Matter OKC since at least 2016, raised more than $5.6 million in donations. The donations were largely intended to post bail for individuals arrested during Black Lives Matter protests following the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The indictment states Dickerson deposited at least $3.15 million in returned bail checks into her personal accounts and then used the money for personal expenses, including trips to Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, retail shopping, and at least $50,000 in food and grocery deliveries.

Furthermore, the indictment states Dickerson purchased a personal vehicle and six Oklahoma City properties either in her name or controlled by a company she owned.

NEWS ALERT from @FBIOklahomaCity: Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City Charged in Federal Court with Wire Fraud and Money Laundering



A federal grand jury Indictment has been unsealed, charging Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, of Oklahoma City, with wire… pic.twitter.com/qorQH7Bnhw — FBI (@FBI) December 11, 2025

Dickerson is also accused of submitting false annual reports to the Alliance for Global Justice, the Arizona-based fiscal sponsor through which Black Lives Matter OKC accepted donations. stating that the funds were used only for tax-exempt purposes.

If convicted, Dickerson faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each wire-fraud count and up to 10 years for each money-laundering count, prosecutors said.

Beyond Dickerson’s individual crimes, the U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating whether leaders associated with Black Lives Matter defrauded donors. The department is accusing the organization of swindling tens of millions of dollars raised during the protests against police brutality in 2020.

There has been no indication that Dickerson’s indictment is directly linked to the overall investigation.

RELATED CONTENT: Political Troll: Rep. Nancy Mace Seeks To Rename Black Lives Matter Plaza After Charlie Kirk