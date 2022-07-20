San Bernardino Police Officer Shoots and Kills Black Man As He Runs Away

Another Black man was fatally shot by a police officer Saturday in California.

According to the New York Daily News, an officer in San Bernardino shot and killed 23-year-old Robert Adams.

After hanging out in a parking lot in San Bernardino, two police officers reportedly appeared in an unmarked car. As the two officers got out of the vehicle, Adams started to run in the opposite direction and one of the police officers shot and gunned him down immediately, according to reports.

A video with no sound captures the incident which shows the victim getting shot and falling to the ground within seconds of the cops arriving at the scene.

Attorney Ben Crump posted the video to his Twitter feed.

Police in San Bernardino, CA, fatally shot 23-year-old Robert Adams execution-style! It’s reported Robert didn’t know there were police in the unmarked car before he ran for his life. We need a full investigation into this horrific execution! pic.twitter.com/qxwX0o8KFR — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 19, 2022

The two unidentified police officers were in an unmarked vehicle conducting surveillance after receiving a call at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening that there was a man in a parking lot with a gun.

Adams died at a hospital in San Bernardino, which is located about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Adams’ family insists that the police officers did not identify themselves as police. But a release sent out by the San Bernardino Police Department stated that the two officers were “fully uniformed and tried to give Adams verbal commands before he began to run.”

According to CBS Los Angeles, police said Adams was an armed felon and an unlicensed security guard for the facility. They later recovered a loaded Taurus G3C at the scene and said Adams was carrying the gun while running away.

Adams’ mother Tamika Deavila King said, “I could understand if he was a threat to them. But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life.”