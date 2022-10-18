Black Men’s Union at Yale Holds First Induction Ceremony Since 2019

Board members of the Black Men’s Union and Yale students gathered for the first time in three years for the Yale Black Men’s Union induction ceremony.

The Black Men’s Union is an organization founded in 2007 at Yale University to empower and support Black men on and off campus. Launching the union was an effort to uplift the community through positive social, educational, economic, and political change by addressing the needs and concerns of Black men beyond Yale, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Yale Daily News reported that 54 students were inducted by the union’s board members at this year’s ceremony at Battell Chapel on Saturday. Inductees are set to take part in weekly open meetings that will continue in the Founder’s Room of the Afro-American Cultural Center, in addition to events hosted to bridge the gap between Yale and the greater New Haven area.

The union’s solidarity chair, Abel Geleta ’25, described the ceremony’s return as a “great milestone” in his opening remarks, and OrLando Yarborough III, GRD ’10, a pastor at the Black Church at Yale was the appointed guest speaker at the induction.

“I want students to know that they belong, they’re not alone, they have greatness inside of them and greatness ahead of them,” said Yarborough

Co-president of the board for the 2022-2023 academic year, Joaquin Estevez ’24, encouraged attendees to be involved and engage amongst each other.

“Each of you are special in your own way,” Estevez said, according to the paper. “Start connecting with people today so that you don’t regret it or wish you could revert things tomorrow.”

First years were called up after current board members, who were unable to have an induction ceremony due to the COVID pandemic, to add their signatures to the union’s official black book.

“I’m being…welcomed to the Black community here at Yale and meeting a lot of new people and forming connections for the next four years,” said inductee Nolyn Mjema ’26.

“By establishing certain guidelines, ceremonies, and traditions with these Black organizations, you make Black life a part of Yale culture, and you’re cementing a lot of Black students into this culture,” Estevez added.

According to Yale Daily News, the board has prepared a series of events for the academic year, including a reinstatement of the union’s mentorship program for magnet schools in the greater New Haven area.