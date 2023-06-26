Mom & Son Host Annual Talent Showcase & Resource Expo In Chicago

Natalie Manning and her son, Dorian, are the founders of This is Life, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that they created 10 years ago to offer a platform to showcase the talents of Chicago youth. Their organization also provides resources for families seeking solutions to the constant issue of violence in their communities.

On Saturday, June 24th, they held the highly anticipated 10th annual This Is Life Youth Talent Showcase & Resource Expo. It was hosted by Chicago’s own Mr. Aww Yeah “El Hitta.” and sounds were provided by DJ Fly Ty.

Natalie comments, “Let’s start the summer off on a positive note! Now more than ever, the world needs to shift into a more loving, joyful, and positive space for our youth to dwell! Join us! Post a picture or video of yourself showcasing your talent for the world to see. Use the hashtag #thisislife2023”

During this event, Chicago youth artists and group participants were able to shed a positive light on the city by displaying their artistic gifts to inspire positive attitudes toward youth led movements to increase the peace. The event took place in the Englewood community at The Salvation Army Adele and Robert Stern Red Shield Center located at 945 W 69th St, Chicago, IL 60621.

Natalie adds, “We wanted young people to realize their worth and give them a platform to express themselves.”

The main purpose of This is Life is to provide youth with a safe environment to develop their creative strengths, build genuine relationships, expand their fan base, and shift the media’s focus of Chicago’s youth from defeated to optimistic. In previous years, the movement has garnered hip hop artist Nia Kay, Hxllywood, and performing artist Lil Kemo.

This is Life progressed from a single song, to producing a series of events highlighting thousands of national and local youth artists as well the development of a Chicago themed clothing line.

As a recipient of the 2023 Chicago Fund for Safe and Peaceful Communities, the Annual Youth Talent Showcase & Resource Expo offered free admission to the public. Although the event has ended, vendor and sponsorship opportunities are still available for other activities for the summer. To apply, email bookingsthislife@gmail.com.

This Is Life is a tax-exempt organization that accepts donations. Donations help to fund their annual back to school give-aways, winter toy drives, seasonal city tour trips, and more. For more information, please visit ThisIsLifeChi.org for more details on how to support the cause and positively impact one youth at a time.

This is Life has been featured on various media outlets including New York Times, CBS 2, WVON, Fox News Chicago, Daytime Chicago and countless others.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.