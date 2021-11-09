Black Nevada Filmmaker Killed Before Random Store Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A filmmaker in Nevada was killed in a random shooting when the suspect, dressed in tactical gear, shot the victim in his car during a shooting spree. According to a news release sent by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), on November 4 at around 12:37 a.m., the department received several reports of shots being fired at a convenience store located in the 7700 block of South Jones Boulevard. When police officers appeared on the scene, they found 36-year-old Curtis Abraham shot multiple times inside a car in the parking lot. He was taken to UMC Hospital and pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds. According to the Associated Press, the shooting suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe.

The LVMPD Homicide Section said an Asian male wearing a tactical vest and a gunbelt walked from Robindale after reportedly robbing someone. As he proceeded to walk to the convenience store, he fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side door of an empty car.

According to reports, Uribe walked to another car in the parking lot and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side, striking and killing Abraham.