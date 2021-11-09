Black Nevada Filmmaker Killed Before Random Store Shooting, Suspect Arrested

A filmmaker in Nevada was killed in a random shooting when the suspect, dressed in tactical gear, shot the victim in his car during a shooting spree.
According to a news release sent by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), on November 4 at around 12:37 a.m., the department received several reports of shots being fired at a convenience store located in the 7700 block of South Jones Boulevard.
When police officers appeared on the scene, they found 36-year-old Curtis Abraham shot multiple times inside a car in the parking lot. He was taken to UMC Hospital and pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.
According to the Associated Press, the shooting suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jesus Javier Uribe.
The LVMPD Homicide Section said an Asian male wearing a tactical vest and a gunbelt walked from Robindale after reportedly robbing someone. As he proceeded to walk to the convenience store, he fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side door of an empty car.
According to reports, Uribe walked to another car in the parking lot and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side, striking and killing Abraham.
After a brief barricade, SWAT negotiators took this suspect into custody late this afternoon. He will be booked on open murder charges.
We appreciate all the help in spreading this message today. https://t.co/0NxLmfKVS8
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 5, 2021
Prosecutor Richard Scow said police officers discovered 13 bullet casings outside the store. There were also seven bullet casings found inside the store. No one there was hit by gunfire.
Police said Abraham took his girlfriend to the store while he waited in the car. When the shooting transpired, she hid with a store clerk in the store’s refrigerator cooler. Others in the store escaped out the back door.
On Thursday, Uribe refused to attend a court appearance. A judge noticed Uribe’s absence and ordered him held in jail without bail pending arraignment Tuesday in Las Vegas Justice Court. He is being charged with multiple felony charges, including murder and attempted murder. There are more charges expected which include robbery, burglary, and illegal discharge of a weapon.
Last week, Abraham’s friends and his business partner, Malachi Miles, organized a vigil to celebrate his life, Fox 5 Vegas reported.
“If you haven’t worked with him directly, you probably know someone that worked with him, had a video shot by him or had photography done by him and every time you worked with him it was a pleasure,” Miles said.