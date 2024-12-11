Technology by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ‘Project Still I Rise’ Nonproﬁt Partners With Google To Equip Youth With AI, Google Workspace Skills Google Executives mentor Project Still I Rise students in artiﬁcial intelligence fundamentals and other in-demand tech skills in STEM







In December 2023, Dallas-based Project Still I Rise (PSIR) embarked on a partnership with Google as part of Google’s “Grow with Google” Partnership program. From Fall 2023 through Summer 2024, leaders from Google’s afﬁnity group, the Black Googler Network, led a three-part series of workshops introducing elementary- and middle-school students to everything from Google’s Workspace solutions for businesses to Google’s MakerSuite, an app for artiﬁcial intelligence ideation, as well as pathways to careers in the tech industry.

Harding also held an AI Prompt Writing Competition, where students competed for a grand prize of $500.

Career Guidance Session at Google NYC

The three-part series culminated with a visit to Google’s New York City ofﬁce. During their trip, students were exposed to pathways toward careers in the tech industry as well as the efforts and strides made in diversity, inclusion, and gender parity. Members of the Black Googler Network based in the New York ofﬁce were invited to speak to the students about support, mentorship, and career guidance. Why?

According to CNBC, DEI programs have been in broad retreat in recent years, even with numbers as low as 35% of minorities (Asian – 20%, Latinx – 8%, and Black Americans – 7%) in US tech industry jobs and a mere 3.7 million women occupying roles in tech (Source: The Tech Report).

“Seeing themselves in these types of roles is important. The pipeline to tech jobs for diverse candidates is not strong. That’s a reﬂection of exposure at a younger age – starting in elementary or middle school to programs like the robotics and coding camps offered through nonproﬁts like Project Still I Rise.

Thereafter, even with a degree, many diverse candidates aren’t completely prepared — to no fault of their own. It takes mentorship, guidance, and community support. I tell students: ‘You belong here. You can come in and be yourself and add value through your perspective, your skills and knowledge,’” says Williams.

Who: Project Still I Rise Inc., a “High Impact Partner” | 2024 Grow with Google Program

What: 3-part empowerment series on tech skills building and pathways to tech careers

When: Fall 2023 through mid-2024

Where: Dallas, Texas and New York, New York

This story was first reported on Blacknews.com

