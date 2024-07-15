The punchline left the live studio audience speechless.

After mocking Nick Cannon’s musical catalog, Tyga pointed his microphone to the hushed crowd. The piercing silence was swiftly shattered when the audience and Cannon erupted into laughter. Without missing a beat, Tyga, the Compton-born rapper formerly signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment, continued to roast Cannon, taking sharp jabs at his divorce from global pop star Mariah Carey. Cannon, however, took the digs in stride, striking back with a clever quip about Tyga’s past relationship with Kylie Jenner.



You want to talk about my ex?

Let’s make one thing clear: your ex is not even old enough to get up in here!

Cannon’s quick-witted comeback brought the exhilarating exchange to a climax, and the crowd clamoring for more. He then proceeded to pass the mic to another emcee, who kept the momentum going during a lively and comedic freestyle battle on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.





From his rap career to his romantic partners, no aspect of Cannon’s life is off-limits on Wild ‘N Out. The cast and celebrity guests routinely roast the show’s creator, executive producer, and host. Cannon, however, always gets the last laugh. Going into its 21st season, the hip-hop comedy improv show, which premiered on MTV in 2005, has ballooned into a massive billion-dollar franchise that includes merchandise, restaurants, live tours, and an exclusive sneaker collaboration with Nike’s Air Jordan. It’s one of the most successful programs in MTV’s recent history and one of the longest-running improv comedy shows on television. Furthermore, Wild ‘N Out is just one of many ventures that highlight Cannon’s ingenuity and business acumen, cementing his legacy as a multimedia and entertainment mogul at the vanguard of his generation.