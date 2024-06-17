Dan Sanborn brings a wealth of experience and a deep love for spirits. Following his noteworthy career rooted in culture and partnerships at Diageo, Sanborn now serves as co-founder of Pronghorn and the president of Wheelhouse Labs, which he describes as a “curious cultural marketing funhouse.” Under his leadership, Pronghorn’s commitment to ushering in a new generation of culturally inspired spirits enthusiasts across the market is stronger than ever.

“We are in service of the industry,” said Sanborn. “We believe we’re going to help this industry grow because it’s going to be better serving the consumer that they’re seeking to engage. We are creating a template to diversify this industry and, in doing so, will help future-proof its success.”

DRIVING ECONOMIC IMPACT



Pronghorn is focused on ensuring the spirits industry reflects the consumers it serves by right-sizing representation through employment. They’ve partnered with HBCUs and nonprofit organizations (e.g., National Black MBA Association) to build a talent pipeline of entry-level candidates and executives with transferable skills, integrating representation into key areas of the industry like supply, marketing and sales, and route to market. The idea is inside-out industry transformation so that Black founders are resourced and empowered to navigate the complexities of the spirits market. The team has also spearheaded programs to fuel industry education and candidate growth, including HBCU business school competitions and its flagship Spirits Prep Certification in partnership with DISCUS.





Pronghorn already has proof of concept through the impact delivered in its less than two years in business. In year one, the company invested over $10 million into 19 Black-owned spirits brands, provided nine student internship opportunities, placed over 50 Black executives into spirits industry roles, and delivered over 150 hours of mentorship to founders. The team is tracking well ahead of its ten-year goal, with 24 brand investments made to date, including Greenwood Whiskey, Anteel Tequila, and Ten To One Rum.





To achieve its goal of economic impact, Pronghorn’s philosophy is about more than just breaking into the spirits industry. It’s about constructing bridges to boundless opportunities for the Black community, whether generating consumer awareness and community engagement with Black-owned brands (like Hella Cocktail Co, IslandJon Vodka, and Rally Gin), helping founders delve into the regulatory intricacies of production and distribution or placing diverse representation in critical, decision-making roles of the business.

