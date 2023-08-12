Black Nurse Offers Six Nursing Programs for Students in Chicago

Meet the nurse taking care of nurses.

Ebony Shene’, CEO of Scott School of Careers (SSC), is the woman behind six nursing schools in Chicago. She founded her allied healthcare school to provide high-quality education for students interested in learning the fundamentals of nursing.

“Scott School of Careers is an IBHE-approved vocational Certified Nurse’s Assistant program that allows individuals to kick start their future in highly reputable fields,” the school’s website states. The nursing program provides short, flexible, state-approved courses with an emphasis on “establishing a foundation built on professionalism, safety and service.”

Shene’s mission is to exceed the standard and properly train aspiring nurses to enter the medical workforce.

SSC programs include:

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Distant Learning Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) DL

Certified Phlebotomy Technician

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Sterile Processing Technician

Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN)

The school also offers continued education courses in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, among others, plus a vital signs clinic. RNs can also enroll in Train the Trainer, a face-to-face CNA instructor course.

According to Black News, Shene’ has been in the healthcare field for over 20 years, working to improve the quality of care in African American communities.

Shene’, who defines herself as “the woman who loved her profession so much she branded it,” expanded her healthcare ventures with My Nurse, an apparel line for current and aspiring nurses.

In 2021, Shene’ was acknowledged with the Illinois Nurses Foundation’s “40 Under 40” award for her leadership and accomplishments in healthcare. She currently holds a seat as the chairperson of the Black Nurses Matter Network, is the chief organizer of The Chicago Nurse Expo, and a member of the Chicago Chapter Black Nurses Association.

SSC welcomes all prospective students for a visit anytime. Updates and information including class timetables and extracurricular activities are provided regularly on the school’s website.

