Black-Owned BCT Partners More Than Doubles Revenue

BCT Partners, LLC (BCT), a Black-owned social enterprise and data analytics firm based in Newark, N.J. acquired Community Science, Inc., an equity and social justice research firm based in Gaithersburg, Md. to strengthen the company’s ability to provide clients with innovative and measurable DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) solutions that lead to a more just society.

The new entity will remain under BCT, helmed by social entrepreneurs Dr. Randal Pinkett, chairman and CEO, and Lawrence Hibbert, president. BCT reported $13.2 million in revenue in 2019 when the firm debuted on the BLACK ENTERPRISE BE 100s list of top Black-owned companies. Today, the company projects more than double those revenues with upwards of $28 million for 2022.

BCT is a consulting firm that delivers strategic planning, research and evaluation, training and technical assistance, information technology, and data analytics services to advance equity across interrelated areas of housing and community development, economic development, workforce development, children and families, education, and health.

BCT credits the growth in business to the uptick in DEI efforts amongst corporate America in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “Just about everyone is seeking to put an equity lens on their diversity and inclusion efforts since the social epidemic over the last two years,” explains Lawrence Hibbert, president. “This acquisition deepens our capacity and broadens our footprint to accelerate equity,” says Hibbert.

Community Science, founded in 1997 by Dr. David Chavis and Dr. Kien Lee, is comprised of renowned scientists, practitioners, thought leaders and social change agents who help foundations, government agencies and nonprofits develop and evaluate effective strategies and methods that result in equitable communities.

“BCT has been a longtime partner with Community Science on many projects and we greatly admire their mission-driven passion, exceptional research and evaluation expertise, and renowned thought leadership. We are thrilled to have them join us and excited to bring our combined talents and expertise together to help customers harness the power of diversity, insights, and innovation to create systemic change that leads to greater equity for all,” said Dr. Randal Pinkett, chairman and CEO.

BCT’s staff has grown from 115 employees to 140 employees with the new acquisition. Community Science will operate separately as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BCT while the two organizations work together to fully integrate their cultures, people, expertise, and operations and provide their collective customers with deep research, extensive evaluation, and actionable insights–combined with state-of-the-art technology and analytics—to help create greater impact and equity at scale.

For more information visit the company’s website at www.bctpartners.com or LinkedIn page at BCT Partners: Overview | LinkedIn.