Black-Owned Seafood Restaurant In Atlanta Hits $8M In Sales In One Year

Chad Dillon, a 33-year-old entrepreneur and restaurateur, has achieved massive success as the young owner of The Boiler Seafood and Crab Boil, a Black-owned Atlanta-based restaurant that serves fried lobster tails, fried king crab, fried catfish, hush puppies, and more. After just one year in the business, his restaurant has already generated $8 million in sales.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, to Jamaican parents, Dillon has always had a knack for business. Upon noticing a gap in the market, he seized the opportunity to bring an upscale seafood boil experience to Atlanta. He initially wanted to be a franchisee of The Juicy Crab but was denied. That was when he decided to take a risk and launch his own concept.

In January 2019, Dillon started planning for The Boiler and secured a building lease in Atlanta’s prominent Buckhead neighborhood in August 2019. The global pandemic presented significant challenges at that time, but Dillon remained resilient and determined to bring his vision to life. On December 4, 2020, The Boiler opened its doors, quickly gaining popularity and becoming Buckhead’s No. 1 seafood and crab boil restaurant.

“I am a thinker and innovator, so even without a culinary background I enjoy finding voids in the business market and creating solutions; creating restaurant concepts from ideation to execution, coming up with new menu items, and creating amazing customer experiences,” Dillon told Travel Noire. “I’m also very hands-on. I spend about 10-plus hours a day being in the restaurant, running errands, and handling needed logistics for the restaurant.”

The Boiler’s menu features a wide range of seafood options, including snow crab legs, blue crabs, mussels, and crawfish. The restaurant’s signature seafood boil bags, combining seafood with potatoes, corn, and a special sauce, have been a hit with customers. Additionally, the restaurant offers enticing alternatives such as seafood egg rolls and various fried options.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.