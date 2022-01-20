Black Professionals In Tech Network Partners With Ten Thousand Coffees

Black professionals in Tech Network (BPTN) , the largest Black community of tech and business professionals in North America is partnering with Ten Thousand Coffees to enhance mentoring, and executive networking opportunities for Black professionals to develop their careers.

BPTN will leverage the 10KC networking platform to create a space for Black professionals to connect with executive leaders across North America in the BPTN Café. BPTN members can build impactful professional relationships and have greater control over when and how they connect using the 10KC Smart Matching algorithm.

“The goal of this partnership is to enhance the experience of BPTN members and our corporate partner executives,” says Davin Miller, Head of Customer Experience, BPTN.

“Members will have more opportunities and greater flexibility to connect, learn and grow their careers. We have seen the many benefits from connecting Black professionals to opportunities over the years, and the 10KC solution will only make this better.”

Each year, BPTN hosts the CULTIVATE Mentoring Program , which pairs 350 Black professionals, under 29 years old, with executives in the tech and business industries. This year, BPTN’s partnership with 10KC includes their proprietary 10KC Mentoring module as part of the CULTIVATE program. This Program allows for more investment in Black professionals and stronger career development pathways in the technology industry.

“We’re thrilled to provide our 10KC mentoring and networking technology to BPTN,” says Dave Wilkin, Co-founder and CEO, 10KC.

“We’re teaming up on their mission to connect talented members through mentorship, networking and career development experiences. Our technology will create a community for Black professionals in tech to grow their networks, to meaningfully connect with peers, executives, mentors and BPTN’s corporate partners to propel their careers forward. Our partnership will also help to bridge the Black talent gap across North America.”