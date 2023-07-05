Black Student Born With Heart Defect Earns $2.5M in Scholarships, Accepted to 61 Colleges

Kyanna Woods, an African American student from Concord, North Carolina who was born with a heart defect that required open heart surgery as an infant, has graduated at the top of her class with scholarship offers of over $2.5 million from multiple universities.

Born with two holes in her tiny heart, Kyanna underwent a life-saving open heart surgery when she was just 3 months old.

Open heart surgery, a major surgical procedure performed to correct various cardiovascular conditions, can significantly impact an individual’s life beyond the immediate recovery period.

Despite the doctors’ warnings that she may face difficulties with walking, sports, and learning, Kyanna defied all odds. Not only did she excel academically but also in sports.

Kyanna, who graduated as the valedictorian at Cabarrus Charter School in Concord, also recently earned her associate’s degree. She has so far received acceptance letters from 61 colleges including Xavier University, the University of South Carolina, Spelman College, and Appalachian State University.

Her parents, William and Kourtney, expressed how proud they are of their daughter, who is often called a miracle child.

“It’s just a blessing to see what she can do and what she has done,” her mom told WCNC.

Kyanna attributes her incredible achievements to her unwavering faith and the support of her loving family.

“They are super important. I love all of them to death,” Kyanna said. “They are my unwavering cheerleaders when I need the motivation.”

Meanwhile, Kyanna chose to attend the Xavier University of Louisiana, an HBCU, where she will pursue her pre-med studies in psychology, courtesy of the valedictorian scholarship.

