Black Transgender Woman In Missouri Shot And Killed On Christmas Eve

Black transgender woman Amber Minor was killed on Christmas Eve.

Minor, a Kansas City resident, was shot on the morning of Dec. 24. According to The Kansas City Star, the 40-year-old’s body was discovered in a Raytown, Missouri, driveway on Christmas Eve around 8:35 a.m. Minor was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities after police arrived.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City commented on who Minor was as a person. “Amber was a resilient Black Trans woman who lived a life full of laughter,” the commission wrote.

Rest in Power Amber Minor. 💐



Amber was taken from our community on Christmas Eve here in Kansas City. Amber was a resilient Black Trans woman who lived a life full of laughter.



We we’re working in alignment with Transformations to ensure we’re showing up for those impacted. pic.twitter.com/QhDp7WVst3 — LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City (@LGBTQCommission) December 30, 2023

Minor was also regarded as a “Black Trans woman full of love and life” by Justice Horn, the commission chair in Kansas City.

The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City acknowledged its collaboration with Transformations KC and local trans support groups to offer support to the community. Following her death, media outlets reportedly misgendered Minor and did not acknowledge her female identity. However, Horn and local transgender rights activists confirmed Minor’s identity and gender.

At the direction of her loved ones, I’ve sent the following letter to 3 local news stations that deadnamed and misgendered Amber Minor. Amber was affirmed in life, and the least we can do is affirm her in death.



Folks in local media are some of the kindest people I know, I know… pic.twitter.com/c6WqmY73Ti — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 2, 2024

Minor is one of many individuals in a marginalized community that has suffered from violent, often deadly attacks, which are increasing nationwide. According to Advocate, in 2023, 30 people identifying as trans, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming lost their lives due to acts of violence. The high death toll for these communities continues to rise as cultural divides and lack of awareness on these issues persist. “Looking ahead, we have the proposed hate crimes ordinance going before the full Kansas City Council next Thursday for a vote,” Justice Horn announced on X. “It’s vital we get this policy on the books here in the City of Kansas City!”

Raytown Police are conducting the investigation, and the department asks that anyone with information regarding the incident call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

