TS Madison Talks About Her Commitment To Black And Trans Communities With Tamron Hall

Actress and LGBTQIA+ advocate Madison Hinton opened up about her roles in the entertainment industry. Following her recent rise to fame, the television personality, widely known as TS Madison, recently discussed on the Tamron Hall Show why she fears for her life as a Black trans woman in today’s society.

On the Oct. 9 episode, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge expressed her commitment to advocating for the trans and Black communities. “It is important that we wake up because we are on the same side,” Madison said.

Her recent appearance on Hall’s daytime talk show comes amid her statement in Rolling Stone after comedian Jess Hilarious compared trans people to mental patients. Hall rehashed a few statements from Madison’s interview with the magazine.

One particular statement was a plea from the media personality to the Black community. “I would hope that the Black community would actually sit down and have a willing openness to learn.”

Hall read the actress’ words to her regarding An Epidemic of Violence 2022 report. The findings published by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation showed that in 2013, over 85% of transgender and gender non-conforming victims who faced violence were people of color.

“I’m still afraid for my life,” Madison told the Tam Fam during the show. “Even with me being a star and going out on Beyoncé’s album, my own show, I’m still afraid for my life because especially, with me being so vocal about it, you know, trans issues and trans rights and the unification of Black people, I’m afraid sometimes that I could be hurt.”

The Zola actress thanked Hall on Instagram for taking the time to “listen to understand.”

She wrote, “There is a huge misconception that Trans 🏳️‍⚧️ people, particularly Trans Women, are out to ERASE Bio Women, and that’s not True. We simply want to exist just like everyone else!”

Along with Hall, other celebrities, including singer Kandi Burruss and actress and philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, supported Madison’s message.

The LGBTQIA+ advocate, who has also been featured on Beyoncé’s hit song, “COZY,” has been on a forward-moving journey as a representative of the Black trans community. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Madison sat down with Hip-Hop & Enterprise in 2022 to discuss her Fox Soul talk show, Turnt Out With TS Madison. The venture named her the first transgender to have their own reality show. The show garnered several supporters after it debuted in January 2022.