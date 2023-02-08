Black-Woman Owned Tech Company, Sparkee, Introduces the World’s First Two Part Charging System Portable Device

Today Sparkee , a black-woman-owned technology company, announces the launch its Sparkee puck on Kickstarter , now available for pre-order. Select event-goers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas got a sneak peak of the product and had the chance to “Sparkee up” during the show, keeping their batteries on green all day.

“Our world is becoming more reliant on our tech devices and it’s time to start innovating the charging experience,” said founder and creator Kyla Wilkinson. “I searched unsuccessfully for an aesthetically pleasing product that would charge my mobile devices without taking up too much space, so I decided to create one myself – because consumers shouldn’t have to choose between a creative design and better battery life.”

Sparkee is the world’s first mobile charging puck and base combo that enables users to charge 3 devices simultaneously using NFC and USB-C charging ports. The puck recharges itself when placed onto the base, allowing for two full charges while on the go. A cleverly located USB-C on the Sparkee charging puck allows traditional cord charging and/or multiple devices to be powered simultaneously. Perfect for digital nomads, remote workers, and daily commuters, Sparkee’s innovative design gives users double the power anywhere they go.

Sparkee is a first-of-its-kind, two-part solution for wireless charging. It includes a mag-safe battery pack that magnetically attaches to the back of a phone for wire-free charging, plus a plug-in recharging cradle to power the assembly. It also has a USB-C port for traditional cord charging so that users can charge multiple devices simultaneously. The unique product works with IOS and Android.

The Sparkee charger is a revolutionary solution that combines the convenience of portability with bold, fashionable colors and a low profile to fit today’s modern aesthetic. Sparkee is Mag-safe compatible for Apple phones and has an additional disc for Android phone cases, making it compatible with any phone brand.

Sparkee Specs:

Puck Specifications:

Size (WxHxD) 3.32″ x 2.4″ x .65″

3.32″ x 2.4″ x .65″ Weight 3.5 oz

3.5 oz Battery Capacity 3500mAh

3500mAh Power DC 5V / 2A (USB C) DC 5V / 2.1A max. (USB C)

DC 5V / 2A (USB C) Power Level Alerts 4 blue LED Indicators

4 blue LED Indicators General Features Wireless Charging output (FAST CHARGE, Qi), Fast Wired Charging In&Out (AFC, QC2.0 max.15W)

Base Specifications:

Size (WxHxD) 4.42″ x 2.24″ x 1.18″

4.42″ x 2.24″ x 1.18″ Weight 4.4 oz

4.4 oz Battery Capacity 5000mAh

5000mAh Power DC 5V / 2A (USB C) DC 5V / 2.1A max. (USB C)

DC 5V / 2A (USB C) Power Level Alerts 4 blue LED Indicators

4 blue LED Indicators General Features Recharges Puck while it’s placed in cradle, 20W PD&QC- Fast Charging for iPhone and Android

Sparkee is available for preorder exclusively on Kickstarter starting at $69 for early bird pricing. Sparkee’s retail price will be $99. To secure your Sparkee go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/sparkee/sparkee.