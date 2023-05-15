Black Women In Radio's 'The Inaugural 30' To Be Permanently Archived

For the first time in American broadcast history, Black Women in Radio (BWIR) has created a solution for archival documentation and sound preservation of Black women to thrive permanently.

Radio veteran and BWIR Founder Felèsha Love has addressed the lack of historical representation women receive in the radio industry since her efforts began as a social media hashtag in 2017. Today, Black women are not only being acknowledged but are included in historical conversations, and their voices will be preserved in the National Black Women in Radio Historic Collection and Oral History Project curated by Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Women In Radio (BWIR) (@blackwomeninradio)

In partnership with the Library of Congress Radio Preservation Task Force (RPTF), Black Women In Radio’s Collection has documented the evolution and legacy of Black radio culture, with over 150 hours of sound, called LEGENDS, per Radio Ink. The Inaugural Class of 39 was born.

The BWIR Collection revealed 39 trailblazing professionals known as the distinguished “Inaugural 30” and each woman’s unique contributions to radio on a local, regional, and national scale. Before revealing the much-anticipated Collection, the Inaugural 30 met with President Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre and Public Engagement Director Steve Benjamin.

“Radio royalty traveled from across the country to attend the 2023 Radio Preservation Task Force Annual Conference, many for the first time, and when President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre acknowledged a select group of distinguished BWIR inductees at a private meeting at White House the group’s enthusiasm turned to elation followed by a resounding exhale and sentiment,” Love wrote in her curator’s note.

“Finally, women’s voices in radio are validated, and revered as a valuable addition to American history.”

Cathy Hughes, who invented the “Quiet Storm” radio format and founded Urban One; creator and host of the popular podcast Lip Service, Angela Yee; award-winning host Supa Cindy, are among those featured in the Collection, and whose voices will be preserved for generations to come thanks to the Atlanta University Center’s Robert W. Woodruff Library.

Here is the full stellar inaugural class of 39!

Angela Greene

Angela Stribling

Angela Yee

Ann Tripp

Belinda “BP” Parker

Bioncé Foxx

Bonnie Deshong

Carla Ferrell

Carol Blackmon

Cathy Hughes

Cortney Hicks

Dede Mcguire

Dyana Williams

Edie Anderson

Egypt Sherrod

Felèsha Love

First Lady

Frankie Darcell

Chatty Hattie Leeper

Helen R. Little

Jasmine Sanders

Joyce Littel

Karen M. Turner

Kesha Monk

Michel Wright

Michelle Meeks

Mütter Evans

Olivia Fox

Pat Prescott

Patty Jackson

Rashan Ali

Rene Miller

Sasha The Diva

Shirley Strawberry

Big Sue Purnell

Supa Cindy

Tammi Mac

Tammie Holland

Vy Higginsen