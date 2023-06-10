Co-founders of the Black Farmer Fund Win ‘Humanitarian of the Year’

Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington are the first African Americans to receive Humanitarian of the Year at this year’s prestigious James Beard Awards, referred to by many as as the “Oscars of the food world.”

Watkins and Washington, co-founders of Black Farmer Fund, provide access to capital that is otherwise hard to obtain for Black farmers. To date the fund has raised over $1 million for Black farms in America’s northeastern region.

According to its websitd, “Black Farmer Fund was formed out of a series of conversations among Black farmers in the Northeast who were seeking capital that did not replicate the discriminatory and predatory lending practices that have been driving Black farmers and land stewards off of their land for over a century.”

In an interview with As It Happens guest host Helen Mann for CBC Radio, Watkins shared, “We have worked hard to make the food system in the northeast region of the United States a just and equitable one. Being able to have access to organic, free-range, culturally appropriate livestock for communities of color is really, really important. And so we’ve been able to support those organizations with capital to dig well pumps, to have electricity, to build out a farm stand.”

This year, 25 people of color were among the 30 winners according to The New York Times.

“This year at the awards there was so much diversity across the Best Chef categories, across the leadership awards.” Watkins observed. “I think they have a lot of people who are in positions of power who are aware of that and are looking to make those shifts to make sure that people who are underrepresented in the restaurant and agriculture industry are given the stage as well.”

The James Beard Awards are held in high regard in the culinary industry. However, concerns about diversity led to a new voting system last year. The awards were canceled in 2020 and a New York Times investigation revealed there were no Black winners in all 23 categories, according to Eater.