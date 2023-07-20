The Black Women Making Millions Academy To Meet In Atlanta

Learn how to build your wealth at this year’s “Real World. Real Women. Real WEALTH!”

The Black Women Making Millions Academy (BWMMA) is headed to Atlanta to host the conference, which aims to supply women of color with business need-to-knows and advice on how to best succeed in a gendered industry.

On August 19, 2023, Black female entrepreneurs from all over Atlanta will convene to discuss how they can scale their companies and what tools they need to further develop their business acumen.

Sponsored by JP Morgan, the conference will feature several workshops, a panel discussion, an opportunity for participants to pitch, a mixer, and other surprises. JP Morgan bankers will also be present to share how to use all the benefits that come with your business account.

The conference will offer various tools so that budding entrepreneurs are equipped with the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

The event will also include a slate of speakers. Keynote speaker Arlan Hamilton will discuss how to get what you deserve in a world that makes it exceptionally hard to just that, and Mz. Skittlez will offer her advice on how to use marketing tools to increase online visibility and generate money.

Kendra Ferguson, Tera Carissa Hodges, Lynn Richardson, and Alicia Scott will share their wisdom on how to manage finances and reach your maximum potential. The founder and CEO of the Curls Beauty Brand, Mahisha Dellinger, will also be in attendance.

Every attendee will receive a Curls Beauty product and a goody bag valued at $150. The gathering will be held at Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA, 30313 on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. To register, visit here.

